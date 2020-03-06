Sixth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Pakistan

Latest patient, belonging to Sindh province, declared ‘clinically stable’

Pakistan on Thursday confirmed a sixth case of the novel coronavirus, with Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza saying the patient was “clinically stable.”

In a post on Twitter confirming the latest case, Mirza said the patient “is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of.”

The confirmation follows Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah being informed of the case during a meeting at the C.M. House. The Sindh Health Department has confirmed the third coronavirus case to emerge from the province was that of a 69-year-old who had traveled to Iran and returned on Feb. 25. The chief minister has reportedly directed the provincial government to have all those who met the person tested for the virus.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Sindh government has ordered all educational institutions to remain shut until March 13; capital Karachi, however, is still hosting matches for the Pakistan Super League.

The federal government is also undertaking measures to contain the virus, which has caused more than 100 deaths in neighboring Iran and has also been found in Afghanistan and India. The government has implemented strict screening of patients at all entry points and airports of the country, and isolation wards have been set up in hospitals to ensure proper medical care for coronavirus patients.

The virus has been found in 76 countries and caused over 3,100 deaths with more than 80,000 confirmed cases globally. It originated in China’s Hubei province at the end of last year and China continues to make up the vast majority of the deaths caused by COVID-19.