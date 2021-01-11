Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Laid to Rest: ISPR

Military’s media wing says two civilians injured after Indian troops ‘deliberately’ targeted people living along LoC

Sepoy Naseer Shaheed on Sunday was laid to rest in his native town of Haripur, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which said he was martyred during an operation in which two terrorists were also killed.

“A large number of people from all walks of life attended Namaz-e-Janaza. Shaheed was buried with full military honor,” read the statement, adding the soldier had embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against a terrorist hideout in Kani Roga, Doga Macha, North Waziristan.

Separately, the ISPR said that two elderly citizens of the same family had sustained injuries after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in the Baroh and Khanjar sectors along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir.

According to the statement, Indian troops “deliberately” targeted the civilian population residing along the LoC with mortars and automatics. “The injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment,” it said, noting that these were the first two civilian casualties of the year in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The ISPR maintained that thus far in 2021, India had already committed 38 ceasefire violations.