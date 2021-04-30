Pakistan announces five-day Eid break, issues guidelines to encourage citizens to stay at home from May 8-16 to curb spread of coronavirus

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday issued guidelines for Eidul Fitr under a “Stay Home, Stay Home” strategy in a bid to discourage citizens from leaving their homes and curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Noting that the current surge of the pandemic required “effective measures to arrest its further spread with special emphasis on reducing mobility during forthcoming Eidul Fitr,” the NCOC urged all citizens to “stay home, stay safe” from May 8-16. It said the new guidelines would supplement, and not transplant, the guidelines already notified earlier this month.

According to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” guidelines: