Strict Implementation of COVID-19 SOPs Led to Decline in New Cases, P.M. Told

Meeting to review prevailing coronavirus situation notes success of ongoing vaccination campaign

The government’s decision to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the pandemic has resulted in a visible decline in new infections of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Friday.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the prime minister commended the performance of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services for their performance in helping the country overcome the coronavirus pandemic. “The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of doctors and frontline health workers,” he said, adding that the government had ensured the protection of economically weaker sections of society through its “smart lockdown” policy.

“The government’s policies in tackling coronavirus were lauded by the world,” he claimed. “The public played a huge role in implementing the coronavirus SOPs. When people across the world were out on the streets against lockdown the Pakistani people just followed the SOPs and not only cooperated with government’s smart lockdown initiatives but also took part in the vaccination campaign,” he added.

COVID stats

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the prevailing coronavirus situation, with officials informing him that the number of positive cases had decreased by 6.8% since Feb. 10, while hospital admissions and patients needing intensive care was also declining.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting’s participants were informed that the Omicron variant was at its peak in January, with cases declining subsequently. However, it noted, cases remained worryingly high in the U.S. and Europe.

The prime minister was also informed that India currently tops the region in terms of daily deaths caused by coronavirus, reporting roughly 1,000 deaths/day. By contrast, in Pakistan the daily death toll is averaging roughly 42.

The meeting was also updated on the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign, noting that out of 150 million citizens over 12, 90 million (58%) had been fully vaccinated thus far. Officials predicted this number would rise to 110 million (72%) by March 2022. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, 115 million (72%) have received the first dose of a vaccine thus far, which was expected to increase to 130 million (85%) by March 2022.

Officials informed Khan that Phase II of the vaccination drive would begin on March 7, adding that thus far 59% students between the ages of 12 and 17 had been fully vaccinated, while 3.4 million people over the age of 18 had been administered booster doses. They stressed that the country possessed sufficient vaccine stock to inoculate the entire population against COVID-19.

With regards to provincial vaccination efforts, the meeting was informed that Punjab has inoculated the most residents, followed by Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other areas.

In addition to the prime minister, the meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar; special assistants Dr. Faisal Sultan and Shahbaz Gill; NCOC head Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal; and other relevant and senior officials.