Suicide Bombing Targets Imambargah in Peshawar

At least 30 people killed, over 50 others injured in assault that occurred during Friday prayers

At least 30 people were killed and over 50 others injured after two terrorists targeted a mosque in the Qissa Khwani bazaar of Peshawar during Friday prayers, according to police.

Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Ahsan told media that one police official, who had been tasked with security of the imambargah, had been martyred in the explosion. He said that initial reports suggested that two attackers had attempted to enter the mosque and opened fire on the policemen standing guard when they tried to bar their entry. One of the cops was martyred during the shooting, he said, adding that the other was in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting, said the CCPO, one of the attackers entered the mosque and detonated a suicide jacket. He said police and security forces had cordoned off the area and were collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to determine the exact nature of the blast and identify its culprits.

Rescue officials said the injured had been rushed to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital, adding that local residents were also helping transport the injured on their motorcycles and cars. A spokesperson of the hospital said that at least 10 of the injured were in critical condition.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing. In a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed it was part of a “conspiracy” against Pakistan, adding that there had been no prior security threat. In a separate posting on Twitter, he said he had directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a report into the bombing.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the deadly attack and ordered local administration to ensure immediate medical aid for the wounded. He also sought a report on the bombing from the authorities concerned.

Separately, Peshawar Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also condemned the blast and sought a report from the Peshawar inspector-general of police. He directed members of his provincial cabinet to personally monitor the rescue operations to ensure the injured received the best care.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available and has been verified