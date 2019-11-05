Support for Institutions as per Constitution: COAS

Pakistan’s Army chief says unity of all stakeholders on key national issues vital to defeat ‘inimical’ forces

A meeting of senior Pakistan Army commanders on Monday vowed to continue supporting national institutions in accordance with the country’s Constitution.

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa voiced these views while chairing the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate. “We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all the nation. We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost,” the COAS said at the monthly moot, which reviewed the geostrategic and national security environment.

According to the ISPR, the meeting also deliberated on national security, and the prevailing situation along Pakistan’s borders, especially at the Line of Control dividing Pakistan-administered Kashmir from India-held Kashmir. All the commanders reiterated their resolve to defend Pakistan against any forces that sought to harm it.

“[The] Pakistan Army as organ of the state will continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per constitution,” the Army chief said. “While Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border/LoC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces,” he added.

The ISPR statement did not specifically state the context behind this statement, but it comes as a sit-in led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is camped out in the federal capital demanding the resignation of P.M. Imran Khan. On Friday, Rehman slammed ‘institutions’ that continued to back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government but did not specifically identify any state organ. In response, military spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor demanded the Maulana clarify whom he was referring to, adding that the Army is an “impartial organization.”

In a follow-up, the JUIF chief said the spokesman’s statement was more becoming of a politician than an unprejudiced and respected state organ like the Pakistan armed forces.