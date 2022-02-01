Supreme Court Allows Work to Continue on Ravi Development Project

Nullifying LHC judgment, apex court says work can resume on land that has already been procured

The Supreme Court on Monday nullified the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project unconstitutional and directed the Punjab government to resume work on it.

Last week, the LHC had ruled the Ravi project was illegal, noting that the agriculture land required for it could not be forcefully procured for commercial purposes. It also directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority to immediately repay a Rs. 5 billion loan to the Punjab government. In response, the Punjab government filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, seeking nullification of LHC verdict.

In a media interaction from Rakh Jkoh forest on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that the government would appeal the LHC verdict before the Supreme Court with “better preparation.” He claimed there was a misconception that the project was a housing society, adding that it was “an entire city” that would attract billions in foreign investment.

During Monday’s proceedings, Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais failed to clarify to the apex court what was wrong with the initial LHC verdict. However, after extensive arguments, the LHC order was nullified and the government was directed to resume work on the development project. The apex court observed that the LHC had referred to U.S. laws for its verdict, adding that there is significant difference between the ground realities of both countries.

The apex court ruling emphasized that the work could only resume on sites whose owners had already been paid for their land. It also said that it would determine whether inter-court appeals against the LHC verdict were maintainable or not. “The case will be forwarded to LHC if the appeals are maintainable,” it added.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Aug. 7, 2020, the $7 billion Ravi Urban Development Authority spans 46km and includes housing, commercial areas, hospitals and schools. In a message available on the official website of RUDA, Khan claims it would generate millions of jobs and wealth. “This shall save Lahore by stopping spread of unplanned urban sprawl, raise water level, revive river Ravi preventing it from becoming a sewerage nullah,” he said, adding that it would also attract investment from overseas Pakistanis.