Supreme Court Announces Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s Phone Hacked

FIA to form team of experts to investigate the crime, including identifying hackers and any potential theft of private data

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s cell phone had been hacked, and urged people to treat as “fake and false” any messages that might have been sent by him.

“It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Honorable Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives,” read a statement issued by the apex court’s public relations office.

It cautioned anyone who received “communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone,” which the senior judge had not sent, to treat it as “fake and false.”

Justice Isa has been in the limelight for the past year due to a presidential reference filed against him alleging assets beyond means. Prior to the reference being dismissed, Justice Isa had alleged during proceedings that the tax records of him and his wife had been illegally accessed by the government’s Assets Recovery Unit. He also alleged that he had been the target of Pakistan’s spy agencies.

According to local media, the Supreme Court registrar has requested the FIA director-general to form a team of experts to investigate the phone hacking. The team would identify the hackers, the reasons for the hacking, and any potential theft of private data, such as emails or texts.