Supreme Court Suspends Army Chief Extension

Notification of extension to remain suspended until hearings resume tomorrow

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended till tomorrow the government notification extending the tenure of Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

A three-member bench, comprising the Chief Justice along with Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, was hearing a petition filed by the Jurist Foundation. The petitioner had challenged the extension of the Army chief, who is set to retire on Nov. 29, urging the court to declare it null and void and illegal.

“Only the President of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the Army chief,” Justice Khosa said during the hearing, in reference to Gen. Bajwa’s extension being notified by the Prime Minister’s Office in August.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” the statement issued by the P.M. Office had stated.

Defending the move, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said the Army chief’s tenure had not been extended without securing President Arif Alvi’s approval. “The summary has been approved by the federal cabinet,” he added.

The court has issued notices to all parties involved, including Gen. Bajwa, when the hearing resumes tomorrow (Wednesday).