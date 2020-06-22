Teenage Girl Killed by India Firing Across Line of Control: ISPR

Military’s media arm says 13-year-old girl perished in Bedori sector after overnight ceasefire violations

A 13-year-old girl was killed on Sunday after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on civilian areas across the Line of Control (LoC).

“Due to indiscriminate firing of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori sector, a 13-year-old girl Iqra Shabbir embraced shahadat, while her mother and a 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Twitter.

It said that Indian troops had opened fire on civilian areas in the Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the unprovoked firing from Indian troops, it added.

There has been a recent surge in ceasefire violations along the LoC in the past week, with Pakistan’s Foreign Office repeatedly urging the global community to take notice and warning Delhi against targeting civilians.

A day earlier, on Saturday, Indian forces had indiscriminately fired across the LoC, critically injuring three Pakistani civilians. “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LoC deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries,” the ISPR said after that assault.

“All injured [have been] evacuated and [are] being provided with medical care,” it added.