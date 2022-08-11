Terrorism ‘Global Threat’ with Potential to Destabilize Region: Gen. Bajwa

Describing terrorism as a “global threat,” Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday warned it has the potential to destabilize the South Asian region and needs a “well-coordinated response” to counter its spread.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief conveyed his thoughts on the issue to Iraq Navy Commander Lt. Gen. Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid during a meeting in Rawalpindi. It said the officials had discussed various matters of mutual interest, regional security issues, and measures to further enhance bilateral defense collaboration.

During their meeting, Gen. Bajwa assured the visiting official that Pakistan valued its ties with Iraq and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

The ISPR cited Lt. Gen. Al Zayid as acknowledging the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces. It said he also offered condolence on the loss of lives during last week’s helicopter crash in Balochistan. Appreciating Pakistan’s role in regional stability, he pledged to enhance military cooperation between the militaries of Pakistan and Iraq.

The visiting dignitary also met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad and appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts to support collaborative maritime security in the region. According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaboration and the regional maritime security milieu, were discussed.

It said the naval chief had highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols for ensuring maritime security and peace. The visiting Iraqi commander, it said, was also given a detailed briefing on the Pakistan Navy’s roles and operational capabilities.