Terrorists Target Security Forces’ Patrol in Balochistan

Three soldiers martyred, eight others injured following exchange of fire

Terrorists opened fire on a routine patrol of security forces near Balochistan’s Kahan village on Tuesday, resulting in three soldiers being martyred and eight others injured, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the security forces had been patrolling near the Gichak valley of Balochistan’s Panjgur district. “Three soldiers embraced shahadat while eight soldiers received injuries, including an officer. Five injured are critical,” read the statement.

It said the injured had been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala condemned the assault, alleging it was a plot to harm peace in Pakistan. “The entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces,” he said, adding that the soldiers had sacrificed to help establish peace in the country.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also condemned the attack in a posting on Twitter.