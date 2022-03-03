Three Killed in Quetta Bombing

At least 25 others injured after IED detonates near police patrol

Three people, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed on Wednesday night after an explosion took place at Quetta’s Jinnah Road near a police mobile van.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the explosion hitting a crowded marketplace where the police mobile was parked, leaving several shops on fire. Speaking to media, Quetta Deputy Inspector-General of Police Fida Hussain said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device. “Two-and-a-half to three kilograms of explosives were used in the blast,” he said, adding that the wounded had been shifted to Quetta’s Civil Hospital. The medical superintendent of the hospital told media 25 people had been injured in the bombing, adding that six of them were in critical condition.

Police said they had cordoned off Jinnah Road and its surrounding streets after the blast and commenced a clearance operation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives. He directed the Quetta inspector general of police to submit a detailed report into the incident and ordered law enforcement agencies to improve security throughout the provincial capital. He also directed authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast thus far.