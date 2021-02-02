Three Terrorists Killed in Lower Dir, Says ISPR

The slain militants were trying to infiltrate Pakistan and target notables within the country, according to the military’s media wing

Three terrorists were killed on Monday after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation to prevent an infiltration attempt close to the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“During exchange of fire, three terrorists got killed. [The] terrorists have been identified as Abid and Yousaf Khan, both residents of Swat; and Abdul Sattar, resident of Mardan,” it said. “Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and grenades were also recovered,” it added.

The ISPR statement said that the slain terrorists had been involved in several incidents of targeted killing in Swat in 2019. “These terrorists had planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, however they were timely engaged and killed,” it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat [the] menace of terrorism from the area,” read the statement issued by the military’s media wing.