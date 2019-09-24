Trump Complains He Deserves Nobel Prize

U.S. president claims he would receive the coveted award if ‘they give it out fairly’

U.S. President Donald Trump aired one of his oldest grievances at the United Nations on Monday: that it’s unfair he never got the Nobel peace prize.

“I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don’t,” he complained.

Trump went on to raise the surprise awarding of the one of the world’s most prestigious accolades in 2009 to his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama. Then-president Obama was given the peace prize for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people,” even though he had only just assumed office.

“They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on,” Trump said.

The U.S. president was speaking at a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.