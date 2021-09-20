TTP Commander Killed in North Waziristan Operation, Says ISPR

Slain terrorist Saifullah had been reportedly involved in targeted killings, IED attacks on security forces

Security forces shot dead key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Safiullah during an operation in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Safiullah was originally from Mir Ali and had been involved in the murder of four women employed by a non-government organization. The ISPR said he had also been involved in the targeted killings of Federal Works Organization engineers, and had been linked to IED attacks against security forces personnel.

Safiullah had been accused of kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other offenses, read the statement, adding that large quantities of weapons and ammunition had been recovered from his custody.

There has been a noticeable uptick in TTP claimed attacks across Pakistan since the Taliban took over Kabul on Aug. 15. This is in contrast to claims by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who had suggested that the collapse of the West-backed government in Afghanistan had “ended the threat of the TTP.”

Last week, during a joint press conference with Tajikistan President Emomali Rehman, Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that three terrorist organizations were still operating against Pakistan from Afghanistan—despite vows from the Taliban to not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.