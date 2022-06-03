TTP Confirms ‘Indefinite’ Ceasefire with Government

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday confirmed that it had agreed to an “indefinite ceasefire” with the government following two days of talks in Kabul.

According to a statement issued by TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani, the TTP and a government-sponsored jirga of “Pashtun nation, particularly tribal elders and ulema” had agreed to continue the ceasefire. Local media had earlier reported that a 57-member government-sponsored jirga had left for the Afghan capital to continue negotiations with the TTP that had been initiated by the military with the mediation of the interim government of Afghanistan.

Earlier reports had indicated that the talks were stalled over the TTP’s demands for the former status of the erstwhile tribal areas to be restored and the merger with KP to be withdrawn. Similarly, the outlawed group had demanded that 60 percent of Pakistan Army troops be withdrawn from tribal districts, and the Taliban be allowed to return to Pakistan with their weapons and ammunition. Members of the Jirga have told local media that nothing has been committed to the TTP as yet.

However, they’ve maintained, they hope that the ceasefire would enable them to continue with talks and reach an agreement that would enable the return of the TTP members to their homeland “peacefully.”