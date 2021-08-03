Turkey Retains Mandatory 10-Day Quarantine for Pakistani Visitors

Ankara says the travelers must quarantine at either a government facility or a designated hotel, which must be paid for independently

Turkish officials on Monday announced that the quarantine rules that had been imposed on incoming travelers in July remain in place, adding that visitors from Pakistan are required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon their arrival.

According to the officials, visitors from Pakistan must either quarantine at a government facility provided by the Turkish government, or at designated hotels. Those who avail the hotel option would have to pay for their room and board, which has been set at around 200 euros per night, per person. The officials stressed that the decision to send travelers to either facility would entirely be at the discretion of Turkish authorities.

People undergoing quarantine, Turkey said earlier, could avail an option to submit to a PCR test after seven days; if the test results come back negative, then the travelers would be allowed to leave the quarantine facility prior to completing the 10-day period.

The statement from Turkey emphasized that all incoming travelers must be familiar with the travel rules imposed by the Turkish government and should plan their itinerary accordingly. In this regard, it added, any visitors should be prepared to pay for their quarantine at designated hotels, as authorities could require them to spend time there.