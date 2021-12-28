Turkish Land Forces Chief Praises Pakistani Forces’ Professionalism

In meeting with Gen. Bajwa, Lt. Gen. Tarakci appreciates Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan and its ongoing efforts for border management, regional stability

Chief of the General Staff of Turkish Land Forces Lt. Gen. Veli Tarakci on Monday acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation of the two countries’ troops in various fields.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Tarakci met Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi and discussed the regional security situation, as well as mutual and professional interests, with an emphasis on defense and security collaboration.

“We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities,” the military’s media wing quoted the Army chief as telling the visiting dignitary. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan and stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn state.

Both sides, said ISPR, agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in the training and counterterrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in resolving the situation in Afghanistan, as well as its special efforts for border management and its role in regional stability.