Two Pakistan Army Personnel Martyred in Balochistan

ISPR says Capt. Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced shahadat after militants targeted them with an IED at Khuda Baksh

A Pakistan Army officer and a soldier were martyred after terrorists targeted them using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khuda Baksh, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

“An officer, Capt. Affan Masood, and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced shahadat,” read the statement, adding that the attack had taken place near Pasni, Balochistan. “[A] search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators,” it said.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” read the statement. “Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs,” it added.

There has been a visible uptick in terrorist attacks targeting Pakistani security forces in recent months. On Tuesday, ISPR issued a statement about two Army troops, including an officer, embracing martyrdom during clashes with militants in Kurram. It said that three militants had been killed in an exchange of fire, adding three troops had also been injured.

Local media had reported that Tuesday’s attack occurred when security officials were conducting an operation to locate five kidnapped workers of a cellular company.