Two Pakistani Taliban Terrorists Killed in South Waziristan

ISPR statement says one of the slain terrorists was involved in an assault on security forces last year that martyred a captain, two JCOs and three soldiers

Two terrorists of the Pakistani Taliban have been killed and a third injured during an intelligence-based operation in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

“Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district. During intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed were killed and one got injured and apprehended,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement. “The killed terrorists were active members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Sajna group and were improvised explosive device experts, terrorist trainers, motivators, and were involved in attacks on security forces,” it added.

According to ISPR, one of the slain terrorists was an individual named Usman, who was also involved in the attack on security forces on Oct. 14, 2020 in which Capt. Umer Cheema, two JCOs and three soldiers were martyred while four others were injured. The attack, near Razmak, was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, with spokesman Mohammad Khurasani saying that the attack had occurred in an area adjacent to North Waziristan.