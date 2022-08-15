Two Soldiers Martyred in Balochistan Terrorist Assault: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Saturday after unidentified terrorists raided a security checkpost in the Harnai area of Balochistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the checkpost was attacked on the night of Aug. 13, adding that terrorists had opened fire on security forces in the general area of Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan. It said security forces had successfully repulsed the distant fire raid and pursued the fleeing terrorists into the nearby mountains.

“As a follow up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well,” it said, adding that two soldiers—Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum—had embraced martyrdom during the firing, while Major Umer had been injured.

The ISPR claimed that “substantial losses” were incurred to the terrorists. “At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

Earlier on Saturday, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when an improvised explosive device was detonated in Dir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. According to the ISPR, the explosion occurred in the Barawal area of Dir. It identified the martyred personnel as Sepoy Sajid Ali, 30, of Kotli and Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz, 32, of Poonch.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” a brief statement by the military’s media wing stressed.

There has been a surge in militant activity across Pakistan in recent weeks, with local residents of Swat and North Waziristan staging protests against the development and demanding peace and security. On Saturday, amidst mounting calls from the public for the government to prevent the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from regaining a foothold in the country, the ISPR issued a statement claiming there was a “misperception” on social media about the presence of a large number of armed TTP militants in Swat.

“Presence of small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from population,” it said. “Apparently, these individuals sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas. A close watch is being maintained on their limited presence and movement in mountains,” it said, adding that law enforcement agencies would ensure the safety and security of people of adjoining areas. “Presence of militants anywhere will not be tolerated and they will be dealt with full use of force if required,” it added.