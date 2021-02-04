Two Soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan

Another four soldiers injured and four terrorists killed in exchange of fire during security operation

Two soldiers were martyred on Wednesday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that security forces had observed the presence of terrorists at a compound in the region and cordoned off the region as part of a military operation. It said that the terrorists had opened fire on the troops as soon as they noted the cordon.

“During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed,” read the ISPR statement, adding that the extremists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, raids against security forces and IED explosions. “During the operation, Naib Subedar Aminullah, 42, resident of Chitral, and sepoy Sher Zamin, 24, resident of Landi Kotal, embraced shahadat while four [other] soldiers were injured,” it added.