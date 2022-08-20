Home Latest News Two Terrorists Killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two Terrorists Killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

A militant commander among the two militants slain, says military’s media wing

by Newsweek Pakistan
File photo. Aref Karimi—AFP

Security forces killed two terrorists in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said there had been an intense exchange of fire between the militants and security forces during the operation, adding that militant commander Khabaib alias Bilal of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group was among the two terrorists killed.

Khabaib, claimed the statement, had been involved in a suicide attack on a security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali earlier this month. Four soldiers were martyred during the suicide bombing on Aug. 9, with the Pakistan Army vowing in a statement to ensure their sacrifices would not be in vain.

According to Saturday’s statement, security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the area after the militants were gunned down in Mir Ali. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR added.

