U.K. Looks to Strengthen Ties with Pakistan in Coming Years

In meeting with NSA Mooed Yusuf, British diplomat Christian Turner agrees on need for global community to help prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Thursday said that the U.K. government looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Islamabad in the years to come by advancing their shared goals.

“The U.K. government looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Pakistan in the years to come by capitalizing on opportunities to advance shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia,” he said during a meeting with National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Department, both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in multiple spheres, including trade and investment. They said both Turner and Yusuf had especially stressed the need to further strengthen the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Discussing the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, both officials noted the need for the global community to remain engaged with the interim Taliban government to help avert a potential humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. “It would be imperative for the regional and international partners to constructively engage with Afghanistan, including by supporting the country’s economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs,” said Yusuf, while discussing the possibility of support for basic needs of Afghans, especially in the health and education sectors, in addition to humanitarian assistance.

According to the PID, the British diplomat also praised the efforts of Yusuf in devising Pakistan’s first National Security Policy.