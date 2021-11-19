U.K., Pakistan Finalize Deal to Tackle Illegal Migration

British High Commission says agreement will be implemented by year’s end, subject to cabinet approval

The British High Commission on Friday announced that Pakistan and the U.K. had finalized an agreement to tackle illegal immigration, adding that it will be implemented by year’s end, pending cabinet approval.

“Matthew Rycroft and Adviser to [the P.M.] on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar finalized negotiations on the U.K.-Pakistan Readmissions Agreement, which will ensure the return of illegal migrants who have no lawful basis to remain in the country,” read a statement, adding that the deal had been completed during a two-day visit to Pakistan by Rycroft, the permanent secretary of the U.K.’s Home Office.

The agreement would now be presented to Pakistan’s federal cabinet for final approval before its implementation by year’s end, it said. “The groundbreaking agreement will enable the sharing of criminal records between the U.K. and Pakistani authorities to support effective law enforcement cooperation between the two countries,” it added.

“The U.K. is committed to working with Pakistan to develop an effective partnership on migration as part of a deep and mutually beneficial relationship,” emphasized the British High Commission. It said that the visiting dignitary had also discussed with Akbar the U.K. Home Office’s new immigration system, which is aimed at levelling “the global playing field” to those wishing to go to the U.K.

“Pakistani students will benefit from new graduate routes, providing an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students to enter into skilled roles in the U.K. job market,” it added.