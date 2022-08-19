U.S. CENTCOM Commander Praises Pakistan Army’s Efforts for Regional Peace

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael E. Kurilla on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s efforts in fighting terrorism and working for regional peace and stability.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two officials met at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. It said they had discussed matters of mutual interest during a one-on-one meeting, adding the regional security situation, and stability, defense and security cooperation, “particularly military-to-military ties” were discussed during their meeting.

The military’s media wing said the meeting was followed by a delegation-level meeting in which the Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contributions toward regional peace and stability were discussed, adding that bilateral training exchange programs were also discussed.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences, and efforts for regional peace and stability,” read the ISPR statement, adding that Gen. Kurilla had also visited the Army Museum and taken a “keen interest” in various historical enclosures.

Prior to their one-on-one meeting, the CENTCOM chief and Gen. Bajwa had talked via telephone on July 30. There has been a recent surge in efforts to revive ties between the U.S. and Pakistan, which had deteriorated after U.S. President Joe Biden assumed office and Washington left Afghanistan last year.