U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Meets Pakistani Leaders in Islamabad

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar arrived in Pakistan early on Wednesday morning and spent the day meeting the country’s political leadership, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, and ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The congresswoman spent the first day of her four-day visit to Pakistan in Islamabad. She is also expected to visit Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Lahore, where she will participate in a question and answer session with a local journalist.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Omar was warmly welcomed by P.M. Sharif, who appreciated her courage of convictions and political struggle. It said that Sharif had expressed the hope that her visit would further strengthen people-to-people ties and exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the U.S. Congress.

The prime minister also stressed that Pakistan valued its longstanding relationship with the U.S., adding that Islamabad wanted to deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality. He emphasized that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security, and development in the South Asian region.

The statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Omar and Sharif had discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, as well as the prevailing regional situation. The prime minister lauded the efforts of the Pakistani diaspora in reinforcing the Pakistan-U.S. ties and said Islamabad deeply valued overseas Pakistanis’ contribution to national development and growth.

Sharif also highlighted the human rights situation in India-held Kashmir and reiterated the importance of a peaceful resolution of the dispute to allow the region to realize its economic potential and promote social progress. He noted that that a peaceful and stable South Asia could focus on growth and development. He also sought support for concerted efforts, at the global level, to deal with Islamophobia.

Per the statement, the congresswoman thanked the prime minister and hoped that her visit to Pakistan would help strengthen ties between the U.S. Congress and Islamabad.

Meeting with Alvi

During her meeting with President Arif Alvi, the U.S. dignitary said both Islamabad and Washington had huge potential to improve and strengthen bilateral relations. She also appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia, particularly towards the adoption of an U.N. resolution in this regard.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat, Alvi said that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the U.S. and expressed the hope that constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region. He said improving bilateral relations in various fields would mutually benefit both countries.

The president also apprised the visiting dignitary about the atrocities being committed against minorities, particularly Muslims, by the Narendra Modi-led government in India. He said India was involved in the genocide of Muslims and had committed gross human rights violations against them.

He also highlighted the role played by Pakistan in the promotion of peace in the region, as well as its sacrifices against the war on terror. He told Omar that information technology was the most important sector for investment in Pakistan, and urged U.S. businessmen to help in this regard.

National Assembly

During her visit to the National Assembly, Omar called on Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, with him calling for enhancing Parliament-to-Parliament contacts. Stressing the vast potential of tourism, business and trade, he said a soft image of Pakistan should be highlighted.

Appreciating the struggle and commitment of Omar to ensure fundamental rights of minorities, women and children in the U.S., he said both countries were celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations and invited more members of the U.S. Congress to visit the Parliament of Pakistan.

Omar appreciated Ashraf’s warm welcome, read a statement, and said the U.S. values its ties with Pakistan as both countries have been partners in progress for the past seven decades. She said the U.S. would continue to support Pakistan in various fields. She also met Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Imran Khan

The congresswoman also met former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala. Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari shared a photo of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman with Ilhan Omar on Twitter, saying matters of mutual interest, Islamophobia, and other issues were discussed in the meeting. “Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally,” she said, adding that Khan had appreciated Omar’s courageous and principled position on issues.

Mazari’s posting prompted criticism on social media, with many questioning why Khan had not brought up an alleged “foreign conspiracy” he claims was hatched in the U.S. to oust him from power. In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked whether the meeting was “part of a conspiracy or was it interference.”

Noting that Khan was accusing the former opposition of hatching a conspiracy with the U.S. in public rallies while still meeting Americans, he added: “Which conspiracy are you brewing now?”

Urging the PTI chairman to come clean before the nation about his meeting with the congresswoman, Sanaullah warned the government would initiate a probe into it if he did not clarify his position. “The nation deserves to know the truth. Otherwise, Imran Niazi, following his tradition, might bring forth another letter in a few days,” he said, referring to the diplomatic cable that Khan had originally described as a “letter” from the U.S. “proving” he was being threatened by a foreign country.