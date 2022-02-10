U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Donations to Pakistan Cross 50m

American diplomat says U.S. is also supporting Islamabad to improve country’s national health infrastructure

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday announced that America’s donations of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan had crossed 52 million doses this week following a shipment of 4.7 million Pfizer doses.

“With the shipment of an additional 4.7 million Pfizer vaccine doses this week, U.S.-donated vaccines to Pakistan have now reached over 52 million,” said U.S. Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler. She said the U.S., as the single largest contributor in support of COVAX efforts, was continuing to work with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, and enhance patient care, as well as supporting the country to expand its capacity to deal with diseases in the future. “This shows our important partnership with Pakistan to improve this country’s national health infrastructure,” she said.

“I especially congratulate the Government of Pakistan for administering a record-breaking 2 million vaccines in one day and 187.9 million vaccines overall,” she said. “With these remarkable efforts, the United States and Pakistan can make real progress together in addressing the scourge of COVID-19 across the globe,” she added.

According to the U.S. Embassy, Washington has donated Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Pakistan, as well as more than 1.2 million N95 masks; 96,000 surgical masks; 52,000 protective goggles; one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests; 1,200 pulse oximeters; and 200 ventilators for 64 Pakistani hospitals. It said that the U.S. government has also trained over 30,000 female health workers across Pakistan for home-based care of COVID-19 patients and established a national network of disease surveillance and response units and teams.

“This is all part of the nearly $70 million the U.S. government has donated to assist the Pakistani people in the fight against COVID-19,” it added.