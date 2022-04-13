U.S. Sends another 4.7m Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

Part of the COVAX regime, the latest donation brings to 61.5 million the total number of vaccines donated to Islamabad by Washington

The United States on Tuesday delivered an additional 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccines donated by Washington to Islamabad to over 61.5 million.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. State Department, the vaccines have been donated to Pakistan as a part of the COVAX program, a global vaccine-sharing initiative co-led by vaccine alliance Gavi, the World Health Organization, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, to help the country’s fight against the pandemic.

“As part of our ongoing solidarity with the people of Pakistan to combat COVID-19, the United States donated an additional 4.7 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses via COVAX. In total, we have now donated over 61.5 million vaccines doses to Pakistan,” read the State Department statement.

Last month, Pakistan announced it had fully vaccinated vaccinating more than 100 million citizens against COVID-19. As of April 13, that figure has climbed past 120 million. In light of a consistent decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus—and the effective vaccination campaign—the Government of Pakistan has ended all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic and shuttered the National Command and Operation Center, a civil-military body that had been set up in March 2020 to collect and analyze information on the virus and offer advice on to combat it.