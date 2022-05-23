Usman Buzdar Serves Rs. 500mn Legal Notice to Awn Chaudhry

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday served a legal notice of Rs. 500 million to dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Awn Chaudhry for allegedly launching a “defamatory campaign” against him on electronic and social media.

The legal notice, filed on Buzdar’s behalf by counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi, claims that Chaudhry is involved in the “character assassination” of the former chief minister through public statements containing serious defamatory content and remarks for ulterior motives. It points out that the defamatory content was broadcast widely on electronic and social media and demands that Chaudhry tender an unconditional apology and ensures it is published in print and broadcast on electronic media.

Stressing that if Chaudhry does not issue an apology within 15 days, and undertakes that he would not repeat such allegations, the notice states that a claim of Rs. 500 million would be filed against the PTI dissident.

“You are abusing your current official position as Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to assassinate my client’s character and victimize him,” reads the notices.

Chaudry, this weekend, appeared on Geo News and alleged that he had informed then-prime minister Imran Khan that he had installed an “incompetent” man to head the Punjab province. He claimed that his complaints of Buzdar’s alleged corruption had resulted in him being ousted from the Punjab cabinet, adding that Buzdar served as “figurehead” while the Maneka family were the actual rulers of the province.

“You [Khan] imposed a person on half of Pakistan … because you had to put a dummy,” he claimed, adding that this was why the provincial had failed to deliver to the public.