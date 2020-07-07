Uzair Baloch Spied on Pakistan for Iran, Claims JIT

Publicly released by the Sindh government, the 2016 inquiry report also accuses militant of orchestrating targeted killings, politically motivated murders

Uzair Jan Baloch, the alleged Lyari kingpin, was providing Iranian intelligence with information about the Pakistan Army, and orchestrated at least 198 targeted killings and politically motivated murders of rivals and civilians.

Publicly released on Monday, the report from 2016 was compiled by representatives of the Special Branch of police; the Counter-Terrorism Department; the Intelligence Bureau; the Inter-Services Intelligence agency; the Military Intelligence and Sindh Rangers.

The unanimous conclusion of all six members of the JIT was that Baloch was guilty of all the crimes he was alleged to have committed. “The accused has accepted his criminal acts before JIT and co-related all his actions with actual criminal happenings on ground,” read the report, claiming the chief of the outlawed Peoples Amn Committee had confessed to the murders of 198 people over either gang warfare, ethnic rivalries or political grounds.

Baloch, now 42, allegedly told the inquiry committee that he and his accomplices had killed 11 traders of the Shershah junk market in 2010 because they were “sympathizers” of a political party and paid extortion to it.

He also admitted to the murders of rival gang leader Arshad Pappu, police officials, a jail warden and elected officials, as well as attacks on various police stations.

According to the JIT, Baloch wielded influence over police in Karachi, having admitted to getting several officials appointed at desired posts because they supported him and his gang.

The report also reveals that Baloch funded his militancy through extortion, and purchased several illegal arms and ammunition between 2008 and 2013. It claims Baloch’s Lyari gang had M-16 rifles, rocket launchers, hand grenades, bombs and other weapons.

The report claims Baloch had obtained a fake birth certificate of Iran in the late 1980s with the help of his aunt, who is a dual Pakistani-Iranian citizen. It says that he obtained an Iranian identity card and passport in 2006 and renewed it in 2010. It also claims that in 2014, Baloch was residing with a friend in the Iranian port city of Chabahar when Haji Nasir, a Baloch, organized a meeting with Iranian intelligence officers. During their meeting, an Iranian intelligence officer asked Baloch to provide information about armed forces officials and the general security environment of Karachi in exchange for a “good bungalow” in Tehran.

The JIT report recommends that Baloch be tried under the Pakistan Army Act for his involvement in espionage activities. It also recommends that criminal proceedings should be initiated against Baloch in the light of his confessions, adding some of the crimes he admitted to fell under the ambit of the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and Anti-Encroachment Cell.

It said that certain other offenses that Baloch was accused of needed “further probe” as and when fresh incriminating evidence surfaced.