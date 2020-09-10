Woman Robbed, Raped at Gunpoint in Lahore’s Gujjarpura Area

Police say 12 suspects have been taken into custody and investigations to identify culprits are underway

Two men allegedly robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the presence of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on Wednesday, according to a police report filed over the incident.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was returning home with her children around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday night via Lahore’s Ring Road when their car ran out of fuel near the Gujjarpura locality. The police report states that while she was waiting for her husband to come with aid, she called another relative who advised her to call the Motorway Police.

The victim said she was informed by the emergency helpline that the Motorway Police could not help her because no had been assigned to the beat as yet.

While stranded, reads the report, the woman’s car was approached by two unidentified men who smashed the window of the vehicle and forced the woman and her children to exit it at gunpoint. They, then, cut through the fence lining the motorway and raped the woman in the presence of her children in the nearby fields.

The woman said that after the rape, the men had also robbed her of Rs. 100,000 in cash, some jewelry and her ATM cards, before fleeing the scene.

The victim has been shifted to hospital, where a medical examination report has been sent for forensic analysis and police have registered a case.

The Motorway Police told reporters that the area where the incident took place was not yet under its control, as the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was completed only recently and the force has not been handed its charge.

Case progress

Punjab Inspector-General of Police Inam Ghani on Thursday morning said that police had secured sufficient evidence to locate the culprits. “We have located the village from which the suspects were from,” he claimed in an interview with private broadcaster Geo News. He said that the victim had provided valuable information about the suspects and hoped he could share “good news” with the media soon.

Police have said 12 suspects had been taken into custody, adding that further investigations were underway.