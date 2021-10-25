Work to Resume on Dasu Power Project Today

Chinese firm directs Pakistani employees to prepare to return to work in staggered manner

China’s Gezhouba Group of Companies, which had suspended work on the 4,320MW Dasu hydropower project in July after a bombing that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, announced on Sunday it will resume operations from Monday (today).

“The security of Dasu project area has been substantially improved by WAPDA and the site work will be resumed gradually from Oct. 25, 2021,” it said in a mobilization notice issued to Pakistani engineers, workers and other staffers. It said that all staffers would also be notified of the decision to resume work via telephone.

“The specific return time of every staffer will be determined by telephone call from Chinese leaders of the departments,” read the notice. It said that all staffers were required to submit certificates confirming that they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as non-criminal record certificates. Local workers from Dasu, it said, should get medical certificates from their local clinic.

On July 14, a suicide bomber struck a bus transporting the Dasu project’s employees, resulting in a halt to all construction work. Following the incident, the civil administration, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and the company agreed to suspend all work until the area could be secured against further militancy. Since then, according to WAPDA, it has closely coordinated with Gezhouba to resolve all issues and facilitate the resumption of construction.