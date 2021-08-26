World Needs to Ensure ‘Economic Sustenance’ for Afghanistan, Khan Tells Putin

In phone call, both leaders discuss bilateral ties and the evolving situation in Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover

The international community must continue to engage with the Taliban to support the people of Afghanistan, and help address humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance, Prime Minister Imran Khan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

“The prime minister stressed that a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on a phone call between the two leaders. “Besides ensuring safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans, an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward,” it quoted the prime minister as telling the Russian leader.

Khan also emphasized the need for a “coordinated” approach to address the evolving situation, adding that Pakistan attached “high importance” to role being played by the Troika Plus—a forum comprising Pakistan, the U.S., Russia and China.

Discussing bilateral ties, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan was committed to strengthening trade relations and collaboration in energy sector, including the early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project. “The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate within the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] for promoting regional peace and security,” it added.

During the call, Khan also invited Putin to visit Pakistan.