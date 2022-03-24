World Should Acknowledge Pakistan’s Efforts for Regional Peace: China

Visiting foreign minister calls on Army chief and appreciates security being provided to CPEC projects

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday told Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa that the world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability, as he appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting Chinese dignitary called on the Army chief following the conclusion of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. During their meeting, it said, the Chinese official and Gen. Bajwa had discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defense cooperation.

The Army’s media wing said that the visiting Chinese official had said the Pakistan-China relationship was based on the convergence of views and mutual respect. He also appreciated the security provided to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noting that “China believes in inclusive prosperity.”

Referring to OIC’s CFM meeting, the COAS told the Chinese official that it was an historic development that would help address the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and bring the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges in the region, which was vital for peace and stability.

The Army chief also thanked the foreign minister for his visit and for China’s continued support to Pakistan. The visiting dignitary, meanwhile, appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Islamabad at all levels. He also appreciated Pakistan’s effort in hosting the OIC’s 48th CFM meeting.