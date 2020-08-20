Youth Should Become Stakeholders of National Economy: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister says Kamyab Jawan Program will provide jobs that exploit full potential of country’s young people

Pakistan’s youth should be encouraged to become stakeholders in the country’s economy by providing them job opportunities that exploit their potential, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

During a meeting to review the Kamyab Jawan Program with Adviser to the P.M. on Finance Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Khan was briefed on the latest statistics about the initiative. Dar, who heads the program, also consulted with the premier and finance adviser on how best to expedite the distribution of money allocated for it among youth.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan was informed that over 30,000 young people had applied for loans under the program in the past few days. Dar said that 21 banks were handling the disbursement process.

Thus far, per the statement, Rs. 1 billion has been distributed among the youth, while there are requests pending for another Rs. 53 billion.

Following the briefing, the prime minister directed Dar and Shaikh to ensure the distribution of funds was completed quickly and transparently. He said the program was an important part of eliminating the negative impact of coronavirus on Pakistan’s economy.

Khan said he would continue to personally monitor the Kamyab Jawan Program, and directed Dar to provide monthly briefings on its progress. He also expressed satisfaction over the progress made thus far.