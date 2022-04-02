Zalmay Khalilzad Pledges to Help Improve Pak-U.S. Ties

In meeting with Army chief, former envoy appreciates Pakistan’s efforts toward achieving regional stability

Former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Friday pledged to play his role in helping improve diplomatic cooperation between Washington and Islamabad at all levels.

The former envoy conveyed this offer during a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It said that the visiting dignitary had also appreciated Pakistan’s role, and efforts toward, regional stability.

According to the military’s media wing, Gen. Bajwa and Khalilzad discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, including Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields. “On Afghanistan, the COAS stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe,” it added.

The Army chief, read the statement, also thanked the former envoy for attending the ongoing Islamabad Security Dialogue, with Khalilzad expressing his gratitude for “being given an opportunity to attend” the event.

Relations between Pakistan and the U.S. have hit a new nadir following Prime Minister Imran Khan alleging that Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed was “warned” by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu that Khan’s continuation as prime minister posed risks to bilateral ties. The prime minister has further alleged—without any proof—that this is part of an “international conspiracy” to oust him through the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Both the White House and the U.S. State Department have, in separate statements, denied Khan’s claims and stressed there is no truth to them.