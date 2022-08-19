Shahbaz Sharif Urges Global Community to Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the global community to help resolve the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, stressing Islamabad desires peaceful ties with Delhi.

“Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect,” he said during a meeting with newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. “In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, was indispensable,” he added.

“The international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia,” he emphasized.

During the meeting, the prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields. He specifically cited trade and investment, agriculture, wheat production, livestock, cattle-raising, educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration and people-to-people contacts as areas that required more cooperation.

Appreciating the steady progress in bilateral relations over the years, he highlighted the cooperation Pakistan had extended to the international community following the U.S.’ exit from Afghanistan last year.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Australian high commissioner reciprocated Sharif’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations and conveyed his profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in the safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan. He also thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing ties between Australia and Pakistan.