Finance minister accuses PTI leaders of trying to damage national economy by issuing letter voicing intent to renege on earlier commitment for budgetary surplus
Rejecting government claims of region’s security being ‘completely under control,’ locals warn situation could once again spiral to 2007’s peak of militancy
While CPEC can prove ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan, its opaque nature risks aggravating political tension, widening social divides, generating new sources of conflict
With a reduction in its budget for the upcoming fiscal, the Walled City of Lahore Authority fears it lacks funding needed for ongoing restoration efforts