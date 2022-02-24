10 ‘Externally-Sponsored Terrorists’ Killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Army’s media wing says the slain extremists were involved in recent attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni

Ten “externally sponsored terrorists” were killed on Wednesday after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab region, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On Feb. 23, based on information of the presence of terrorists’ camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, security forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally-sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan,” it said, adding that once the troops had cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire while trying to flee. This, it said, provoked a heavy exchange of fire.

“Resultantly, 10 terrorists—including terrorist commander Master Asif alias Mukesh—was killed in the exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas,” the ISPR statement claimed, adding that a “huge cache of arms and ammunition” had been recovered from the terrorists’ hideout that the extremists were planning to use against security forces.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing stressed.

Separately, the ISPR said that security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Thursday morning after receiving reports of a weapons and ammunition cache. “Recovered weapons and ammunition include submachine guns, light machine guns, RPG-7s, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of multiple caliber rounds,” it said, adding that local residents had “appreciated” the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate terrorism from the area.