6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Parts of Pakistan

Originating in Tajikistan, the tremors prompted the NDMA to mobilize and seek updates on conditions nationwide

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Tajikistan struck parts of Pakistan on Friday, causing panic in various cities as residents scrambled to safety.

According to Pakistan’s Met Office, tremors were experienced in Islamabad, parts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces. Residents of Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also reported that they had experienced the quake.

Originating in Tajikistan, the 6.4 magnitude quake occurred around 10:02 p.m. at a depth of 80 kilometers. The Met Office warned that aftershocks of minor intensity might occur over the next few hours and urged the public to exercise caution.

As the quake reverberated across Pakistan, it prompted residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Muzaffarabad and other areas to rush out of their homes in a bid to secure safety. Fortunately, no casualties or loss of property were reported from any part of the country. However, government officials said one woman had died after slipping while trying to flee her house.

The military’s media wing said that the National Disaster Management Authority had contacted all provincial disaster management authorities and had sought any updates on damages.

On social media, locals of New Delhi said they had also experienced the earthquake. Residents of India-held Kashmir also reported tremors and some minor damage to their homes. However, there were no reports of any casualties.