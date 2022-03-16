Accidental Firing of Indian Missile Endangers Regional Peace: Corps Commanders

Presiding over 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference, Army chief orders more security for next week’s OIC summit in Islamabad

The 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday reviewed “with concern” last week’s “accidental” firing of a missile by India that crashed on Pakistani soil, noting the incident could have provoked a major disaster.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum emphasized that “despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident” and examine the safety and security protocols of Delhi’s strategic assets to determine how it could have occurred.

“Such dangerous incidents can act as trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability,” it added.

Following India’s acknowledgment of its “mistake,” Pakistan has demanded a joint probe into the incident to determine the causes behind the “accidental” firing. China, which shares borders with both India and Pakistan, has already urged both states to engage in dialogue to prevent any untoward situation. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, meanwhile, has claimed that Pakistan has rejected the Indian explanation and sought international intervention to examine Delhi’s management of its strategic weapons.

According to the ISPR, the Corps Commanders’ Conference was also given a comprehensive briefing on various important regional and global developments, as well as the country’s internal security situation and progress on the existing Western Border Management Regime.

It said that Army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa had lauded the security forces’ ongoing counter-terrorism operations, with the forum reiterating its resolve to take all necessary measures to ensure Pakistan’s security. He also appreciated the operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized on mission-oriented training.

“The COAS directed [authorities] that comprehensive security measures [should] be ensured for peaceful conduct of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day parade,” the ISPR statement said of the upcoming event that is taking place in the federal capital from March 22-23.

The foreign ministers of 48 countries have confirmed their participation in the OIC conference, with many of them expected to witness the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, raising the stakes for security arrangements in Islamabad.