Army Officer Martyred in Balochistan

A Pakistan Army major was martyred on Thursday night after terrorists opened fire on a security forces checkpost in Balochistan’s Awaran area, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

“Terrorists … raided security forces post in general area Kahan, near Awaran, Balochistan,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It said that security forces had “successfully repulsed” the raid and subsequently pursued the terrorists into nearby mountains.

“At one of the blocking positions [cordons] established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces,” it said. “During the skirmish, a valiant son of the soil, Maj. Shahid Basheer, embraced shahadat and another soldier got injured, while causing heavy losses to the terrorists,” it added.

The ISPR said that security forces, with the cooperation of the entire nation, were determined to thwart all attempts aimed at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

There has been a marked uptick in assaults on security forces in the past six month. In January, 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district. Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred—and two terrorists killed—during an intelligence-based operation near Mashakai, Balochistan.