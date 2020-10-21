Attempts to Destabilize Pakistan Will Be Rebuffed: Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief pays tribute to civilian and military martyrs during Corps Commanders Conference

Presiding over the 236th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters on Tuesday, Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa vowed to rebuff any attempts to destabilize Pakistan.

The meeting discussed the geostrategic, regional and national security environment, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations. “Forum undertook comprehensive review of recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country, particularly in the tribal districts and Balochistan,” it added.

It said that the meeting’s participants had paid “glowing tribute to all civil and military martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice” and had “concluded that geographical/ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs.”

Gen. Bajwa also stressed that any threat to the country would be met with stiff resistance. “We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilize the country will be responded firmly,” the ISPR quoted him as saying.

The meeting took place amid calls from the opposition for free and fair elections, and less than a week after 20 security personnel were martyred in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan.