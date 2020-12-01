Chinese Defense Minister Appreciates Pakistan Army’s Regional Peace Efforts

Following meeting at GHQ, chief of the Army staff, Chinese minister ink MoU to enhance defense cooperation

Chinese Minister for National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe on Monday appreciated the Pakistan Army’s efforts for lasting and durable peace in South Asia, as well as the assurance of a secure environment for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

In a meeting with Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), he discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defense collaboration, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums. “Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges,” the statement quoted Gen. Bajwa as telling the Chinese minister.

The two security officials also inked a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance defense cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese militaries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chinese minister laid a wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada. The Pakistan Army also presented him with a guard of honor.