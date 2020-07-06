Dr. Zafar Mirza Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pakistan’s de facto health minister says he has isolated himself and is taking all precautions

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Monday announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he had mild symptoms and had isolated himself at home.

In a posting on Twitter, Mira said he had isolated on medical advice and was taking all necessary precautions. “I have mild symptoms,” he said. “Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you,” he added.

The lawmaker, who has been heading the country’s fight against COVID-19 since the first cases was reported in February, is the latest member of the federal cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had tested positive and announced he was quarantining at home.

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had also tested positive and was eventually admitted to hospital for further treatment. He tested negative and was discharged last week.

From the ruling party, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had both tested positive and since recovered.

Among the opposition, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shahbaz Sharif has yet to recover from his COVID-19 infection, while former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gilani have both recovered.

Pakistan on Monday reported it’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had climbed to 231,818. The country has also reported 4,762 deaths due to the deadly virus against 131,649 recoveries, leaving 95,407 active cases.