Former Judge Arshad Malik Dies of COVID-19

The ousted accountability judge had rose to prominence after convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik died in Islamabad early on Friday after contracting the novel coronavirus last week, his family has confirmed.

Malik had reportedly been in critical condition for the past two days and had been placed on a ventilator at Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital.

The former judge is survived by four children, two sons and two daughters.

Malik rose to prominence in December 2018, when he convicted ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference, sentencing him to seven years’ imprisonment. He, meanwhile, acquitted Sharif in the Flagship reference.

In July 2019, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Maryam Nawaz released video and audio clips of Malik allegedly confessing to convicting Sharif “under duress.” The allegations prompted the Islamabad High Court, in August 2019, to suspend and repatriate Malik to the Lahore High Court, his parent department, and order further proceedings.

The inquiry culminated in July 2020, with the Lahore High Court’s administration committee removing Malik from service on charges of misconduct.