Gen. Bajwa Appreciates Efforts to Bring Stability to Tribal Districts

During visit to Peshawar, Pakistan Army chief hails sacrifices of local population in supporting armed forces in war on terror

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday appreciated troops of the Peshawar Corps, as well as law enforcement agencies such as Frontier Corps and police, for bringing stability to the erstwhile tribal areas.

Visiting the Peshawar Corps HQ, he also hailed the “sacrifices of local populace for peace and their earnest support to armed forces in war on terrorism,” according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the visit, he was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, border management including ongoing fencing efforts, as well as capacity enhancement of the Frontier Corps and police in the erstwhile tribal areas.

“The COAS said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace and stability,” read the ISPR statement. “While highlighting the dividends of border control measures, COAS said that Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,” it added.