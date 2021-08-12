Gen. Bajwa Urges Stakeholders to Avoid Scapegoating for Peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan Army chief says Islamabad has made all efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process and will continue to do so

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday urged all stakeholders of the Afghanistan peace process to avoid “scapegoating” and work together to ensure peace in the war-torn state.

“Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region. Misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers,” he was quoted as telling the two-day 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference in a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the statement, the participants of the two-day conference—a rare occurrence, as the monthly Corp Commanders’ Conferences usually span only a single day—reviewed the global, regional and domestic security environment. It said the forum was provided a detailed briefing on the evolving situation along the Pak-Afghan border and its implications on Pakistan’s internal security, as well the measures being taken to tackle all emerging challenges.

The ISPR said the Army chief had expressed “satisfaction” over the stringent measures being taken as part of the border management regime and directed officials to maintain vigilance along the western border. “We have made every possible effort to facilitate the Afghan Peace Process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so,” he said.

The participants, per the statement, took a “holistic view” of the various security challenges facing Pakistan in various domains, and underscored the need to have the entire nation united against the risks facing the country.

“[The] COAS commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against COVID-19, monsoons and National Polio Drive,” the ISPR added.

The 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference occurred against the backdrop of rising violence in Afghanistan, which authorities fear could lead to a spillover effect resulting in a new influx of refugees. While Pakistan has maintained that it has done everything in its power to facilitate a negotiated political settlement, there is increasing criticism of its role in recent days, especially from the Kabul government that has alleged that Islamabad is playing the role of a “spoiler” and aiding the Taliban’s warmongering.